Liverpool linked with a summer move for 26-year-old former Arsenal, Bundesliga star

There’s plenty of time and games until the summer transfer window opens but another name has been linked with Liverpool.

As reported by GOAL (via BBC Sport): ‘Serge Gnabry is considering leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with the Reds interested in the 26-year-old Germany winger‘.

Serge Gnabry is certainly a familiar name to our supporters and could even be someone we face in a possible Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich this season.

Premier League experience with Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion would mean that the German would be able to quickly settle back into life in England.

His 17 goal involvements in 28 Bundesliga games this season show that the 26-year-old is still on form and would be of a great age to fit right into the squad.

For this deal to happen, it would probably rely on a couple of current players heading out the exit door.

Let’s see whether Jurgen Klopp wants to make this a priority over the summer and add to our heavily stocked attacking options.

