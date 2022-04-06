Sadio Mane makes World Cup joke with teammate following Liverpool’s 3-1 Champions League win over Benfica

His full attention may be back on Liverpool duty but Sadio Mane couldn’t avoid a World Cup joke, following our Champions League win.

Our No.10 scored the second goal of the game and helped Jurgen Klopp’s side carry a two-goal lead into the second leg of the quarter-final tie.

Following the match, the Senegalese winger took to his social media to write: ‘Big man we still friend until …. 🤪#well done boys 💪’.

The caption went alongside a picture of the 29-year-old and Virgil van Dijk, in response to the news that Holland and Senegal have been drawn in the same group for Qatar later this year.

Seeing as the past few months have been littered with duels against Mo Salah, it looks like the former Southampton man is now gunning for another rivalry within the squad.

Thankfully it all looks and feels very light-hearted, we’ve got plenty of time before they need to stop being friends too!

You can view the message from Mane via his Instagram account:

