(Video) Abba-inspired Tsimikas chant surfaces in Portugal after 3-1 Benfica win

Kostas Tsimikas’ new chant was welcomed by Liverpool fans travelling for the club’s Champions League encounter with Benfica, with one clip capturing supporters belting out the tune in a bar in Portugal.

We’d like to think that the Greek international’s teammates will have already shown the defender a prior video appreciating his contributions in the famous red shirt.

Though the brilliance and availability of Andy Robertson has limited the former Olympiakos man to only a few outings here and there, we can hardly fault the quality of his performances this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Jackbwest:

Tsimi Tsimi Tsimi 🎶 pic.twitter.com/eoPexouWw6 — Jack West 🔴 (@Jackbwest) April 6, 2022