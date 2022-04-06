(Video) Alisson Becker has Liverpool fans sweating as his Benfica turn is nearly intercepted by Rafa Silva

Alisson Becker had a level of confidence that terrified Liverpool fans, during our Champions League first-leg against Benfica.

The Reds were dominant and in control of the game against the Portuguese side before a goal let them back into the game, lifting the crowd and players alike.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side managed to get back in control of the match, there was a brief moment of panic for supporters as our No.1 attempted a confident turn.

Our No.1 has a history of attempting a few turns on the ball but this one was up there with one of the most uncomfortable to watch.

It was ultimately successful as the onrushing Rafa Silva was nowhere near the Brazilian, it was the fact that the ball then hit his standing leg that made hearts drop on a first watch.

No reason to be overly upset or worried about the ‘keeper but it’s a moment we can’t watch many more times this season, please!

You can watch the video of Alisson’s turn via StreamGG.

