(Video) “He’s got eyes on his back!” – Alisson Becker full of praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold after another brilliant passing display

There’s no doubting that Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers our club has ever had and even Alisson Becker is in awe of him.

Speaking with LFC TV after the win over Benfica, our No.1 said: “Sometimes it looks as if he has got eyes on his back!

“He just gets the ball and puts it there. The diagonal ball for Luis was amazing, then the decision Luis had to give Sadio the ball – it was an amazing goal.

“Everyone can score in the team, that is good for us and we keep on going and get ready for the next one”.

Our No.66 is a mercurial talent that is certainly appreciated by the Liverpool players and supporters, even if the England manager can’t seem to find him a place in his side.

There are plenty of games left this season for the 23-year-old to display his talents and hopefully help us win some more big games.

You can watch Alisson’s post-match interview courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

