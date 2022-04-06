(Video) “If I had to call it” – Peter Crouch makes Manchester City vs. Liverpool prediction ahead of PL show down

There will be eyes around the world focused on the Etihad Stadium as Liverpool and Manchester City face each other and Peter Crouch has made his prediction.

Speaking on BT Sport following the 3-1 win over Benfica, our former forward was asked about who will win the Premier League game between the two sides: “It’s huge, it doesn’t get bigger does it. It’s the two best teams in our country at the moment and by a long distance.

“It’s a toss-up, City have been so fantastic this season but Liverpool are in great form – it’s just about who’s on form on the day really.

“If I had to call it, I think Liverpool can go there and win but listen, it could go either way”.

The reason the game is so hotly anticipated is because it’s so even between the two teams, even if we do have slightly better form going into the match.

A victory for the Reds would be absolutely huge and so let’s hope we’re celebrating when the full-time whistle is blown.

