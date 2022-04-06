(Video) “It’s important to make changes for the team” – Sadio Mane’s response to asking if his substitution was pre-meditated

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were removed from the pitch at the same time in Portugal and the Senegalese winger was asked about the decision after the game.

Speaking with BT Sport, our No.10 was asked if the decision for him to be substituted was something that had been pre-planned and he said: “Well, I don’t know this – you’d have to ask the boss!

“As a player, I think, we are Liverpool we have a deep squad and so sometimes it’s important to make changes for the team”.

We’ve seen mixed reactions from several of our attacking players as they were removed from the pitch during any game, the Benfica game was a little different though.

We have such a strong squad now that none of them can complain when they see the likes of Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota coming on in their place.

We’re lucky to have such a talented squad but also a group of players that now seem humble and aware of everyone’s talents.

