(Video) Liverpool fans unveil superb new Jurgen Klopp chant in Lisbon

Jurgen Klopp is a more than beloved figure at Liverpool Football Club for his achievements at Anfield – most notably bringing the title back to Merseyside following a 30-year hiatus.

The German was honoured with a fresh chant to the tune of The Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’ in Lisbon as the travelling Reds secured a 3-1 victory against Benfica in the Champions League.

We’ve no doubt many a fan will agree it’s a cracking new chant and one we wouldn’t be at all surprised to be belted out at L4 and beyond for the foreseeable future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BrianMelia19:

