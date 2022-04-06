(Video) Liverpool fans will drool over glorious Naby Keita highlights from Benfica win

Naby Keita delivered exactly the kind of performance against Benfica that will be needed with some level of regularity between now and the end of the campaign if Liverpool are to aim for all three remaining pieces of silverware.

The Guinean international was a force of nature in Lisbon, delivering on every demand that is expected of a Jurgen Klopp midfielder in an outing that also saw him supply an assist for Luis Diaz’s all-important late goal.

There’s the former RB Leipzig star’s contract to consider too, with the No.8’s current terms set to expire in the summer of 2023 and the jury still somewhat out with regards to his Anfield future.

If he can continue to deliver as the stakes get higher, however, it will be hard to argue against the prospect of extending Keita’s stay in Merseyside.

That’s my favourite Naby Keita performance in quite some time. Ball retention, aggression & ball-winning capability, as well as moments of travelling with the ball & vertical passes, including the assist. Complete performance

