(Video) Reported Liverpool target Danjuma sinks Bayern with clinical finish & only goal of first leg quarter-final clash

Arnaut Danjuma produced the sole goal of the encounter between Villarreal and Bayern Munich to hand the hosts the advantage in their quarter final Champions League tie.

The ex-Bournemouth forward was heavily linked with Liverpool in the prior summer window, though a move failed to materialise.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a solid debut campaign in La Liga since his switch to the Estadio de la Ceramica, registering 17 goal contributions in 28 games.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

