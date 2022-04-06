(Video) Trent pulls off one of the passes of the season with ludicrous ball for Salah one-v-one

Trent Alexander-Arnold more than justified his return to the first-XI in Liverpool’s Champions League encounter with Benfica, producing a superb display as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners in Lisbon.

The right-back was responsible for the side’s opener with a beautifully-taken pre-assist for Luis Diaz to lay on a plate for Sadio Mane and almost had the visitors 2-0 up in the first-half courtesy of a stunning ball to set up a one-v-one for Mo Salah.

It’s the perfect sign ahead of our crunch clash with Manchester City on Sunday, though Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping to see more of the first-half display (with a touch more of brutal lethality) on offer against the league leaders at the Etihad.

Trent’s vision is just off the charts. pic.twitter.com/KGHSQ8wBPF — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) April 6, 2022