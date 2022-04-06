Virgil van Dijk turns his attention to Manchester City after helping Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Portugal

There won’t be many months as tough as this one and Virgil van Dijk has continued the long-standing tradition within the squad.

That is to turn his attention to our next match and this one is quite a big one, we face Manchester City away in the Premier League and look to claim top spot.

If we want to end May with as much silverware as possible, we won’t have any opportunity to dwell on positive or negative results that precede us and all attention will be on the next challenge.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 30-year-old wrote: ‘A good result to take back to Anfield. The focus now turns to Sunday..’.

There’s still work to be done at Anfield in the second-leg but we can now focus on trying to defeat Pep Guardiola’s side twice in a week, in two separate competitions.

It’s not going to be easy but this is what football is all about, partaking in these huge games and hopefully coming out as the victor!

You can view the message on van Dijk’s Instagram account:

