‘We can improve’ – James Milner asks for an even better performance against Manchester City as attention turns back to the league

James Milner may have only again been handed a brief period on the pitch but he is fully involved in our fight for silverware this season.

There’s so much to achieve and so many games to play but all in such a relatively short period of time, it’s going to be a whirlwind journey to the end of the campaign.

It’s important to get results and look to the next game but our vice captain has pointed to the fact that there is plenty of room for improvement, even following a 3-1 win away to Benfica.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk turns his attention to Manchester City after helping Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Portugal

Taking to his Instagram account, the 36-year-old wrote: ‘Good first leg result but we know we can improve, another big one coming at the weekend💪 #ynwa’.

There’s never a hint of split loyalties from our No.7 as he prepares to face his old team, he will know as well as anyone that Manchester City are the main threat to stop us winning the three trophies we’re still competing for.

Let’s hope we can improve from the performance in Portugal and blow Pep Guardiola’s side away in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

You can view the message on Milner’s Instagram account:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!