Done deal: Fabrizio Romano shares details and contract length of Fabio Carvalho transfer to Liverpool

Reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has shared details of Fabio Carvalho’s £5m move to Liverpool in a tweet.

The Englishman is set to join the Reds at the end of the season on a long-term contract keeping him in Merseyside until 2027.

Excl: Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, here we go. Done deal. Medical already completed with Fulham permission. 5 million fee plus 2.7m add ons, sell-on clause included. Contract until 2027. 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC NO plan to loan him back. Announcement in May. More: https://t.co/2HjY2Sly2H pic.twitter.com/Wd2EOYYqqm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2022

The Merseysiders came close to agreeing a deal in the winter window, though fell just short of the deadline after agreeing a move for Porto’s Luis Diaz.

It’s a positive sign ahead of the summer window that we’ll be addressing key areas in the squad, with an investment in the midfielder an important one in light of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all being in their 30s.

Coming highly-rated and enjoying a stellar campaign in England’s second-tier with Fulham, we’ll be excited to see the transfer finally get over the line (pending an announcement in May) and see how quickly the 19-year-old can acclimatise to life at Anfield.

