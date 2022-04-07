Fabrizio Romano shares further details on Carvalho’s Liverpool move: ‘Waiting to sign paperworks soon’

Fabrizio Romano shared a further update on Fabio Carvalho’s potential transfer to Liverpool, noting in a tweet that the Englishman is set to ‘sign paperworks soon’.

The Italian pointed to the 19-year-old’s prior meeting with Jurgen Klopp at the AXA training ground, with the player set to link-up with the Merseyside-based outfit for the pre-season.

Fabio Carvalho has already visited AXA to meet face by face with Klopp and see the facilities. There’s no plan to loan him back to Fulham or elsewhere. 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC Carvalho will be part of Liverpool first team in the pre-season. The deal is done, waiting to sign paperworks soon. pic.twitter.com/8hXaCWKDok — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2022

The side came close to agreeing a deal with Fulham in the winter window, though fell short of sealing the transfer after the deadline came and went.

It’s a promising start from the recruitment team, addressing a key area in the midfield department.

With the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott both expected to have bright futures at Anfield, it would seem that the future of the middle of the park is beginning to look well and truly covered.

We’d like to imagine that our business in the summer won’t stop there, regardless of whether or not Mo Salah agrees fresh terms, with the expiring contracts of the Egyptian, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino arguably presenting enough in the way of reason to pursue a further addition to the forward line.

