Former Red provides ‘dangerous’ warning after ‘everyone wrote Liverpool off’ and our hunt for a quadruple

Liverpool had been given no chance of clinching the league title on the turn of the year but with less than two months of the season remaining, whispers of quadruple chances are now being heard.

Speaking with BBC Sport, former defender Jason McAteer had his say on the chances of our quadruple: “It is something they will be desperate to do but no team has ever done it and there is a reason why and that is because at this time of the season mental and physical fatigue sets in and in the past it has been one game too many for any manager or team.

“But we have strength in depth, we have a manager who knows his way around all the competitions, he has faith in all his players with arguably the strongest squad he has ever had.

“We can cope with it, but you just never know in football. Quietly that (a quadruple) is what we want as fans – but we don’t want to be greedy.

“I think everyone wrote Liverpool off, which was a very dangerous thing to do.”

As supporters of this great club that is enjoying one of it’s greatest squads ever assembled, we’re allowing ourselves to dream of what could be a historic achievement.

There’s no reason why we should be ridiculed for doing what we were asked to do in 2015, don’t doubt the talents of this team – do as Jurgen Klopp asked and believe we can achieve all four!

