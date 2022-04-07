‘I really like watching City’ – Jurgen Klopp full of compliments as he analyses the task of facing Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp will have to spend a lot of time watching other teams and it seems like the prospect of watching Manchester City is a good one.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website, our boss spoke of his admiration for the league leaders: ‘I couldn’t respect it more what they are doing. I like watching them. I cannot say I love a lot of opponents, or competitors, but I really like watching City.

‘So, always when we play them, the analysis is a mix of serious work and real joy… it’s fantastic football. It’s, like, the next level: where can you go with the football team?

‘They set it up in a special way. They make it really difficult. They make the pitch big in moments. They make the pitch small in the right moments.

‘They have sensational individuals and all these kinds of things. That’s the truth. I cannot hide that. But the good thing is we are not too bad as well.

‘So that helps, obviously, to keep us in a good distance at least.

There has been a long battle between the 54-year-old and Pep Guardiola, one which stems back to the Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich days between the two.

Despite the animosity between the supporters, both managers are very vocal in their appreciation of each other and their football teams.

The game between the two best sides in the country is set to be an absolute classic, let’s just hope we come out on top!

