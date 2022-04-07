‘I wouldn’t go there’ – Carvalho warned against Liverpool move by ex-PL star for ludicrous reason that didn’t stop Diaz or Jota

Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool target, Fabio Carvalho, against a switch to Merseyside.

The 35-year-old suggested that the teenager would struggle for minutes due to the multiplicity of top stars at the club already.

“If I was him, I wouldn’t go there because you’re not going to play. Why would you go to Liverpool now?” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“Where do you fit him in? Does he want to just play the Carabao Cup games? He’s not going to start in that team, there are too many better players.

“If I was him I would go to a Premier League club where he’s going to play. Even stay at Fulham where he’s going to get a chance to play in the Premier League next season. That’s what he would be best off doing.

“He’s not going to get the game time at the moment at Liverpool.“

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all in their 30s, it’s clear that some injection of youth will be required in the summer window to safeguard the future of the midfield.

It’s a bit of daft reasoning from Agbonlahor that hardly resonates with the manner in which Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have taken to life in Merseyside.

One might have fairly imagined that both assets would have struggled to compete with our traditional front-three of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino.

The reality has proven starkly different, with one commentator suggesting that our Portuguese international has come close to rendering our No.9 ‘obsolete’ and our winter signing having encouraged Jurgen Klopp to push our No.10 more central to make room.

And that’s without considering the pathway to the first-team the German tends to reserve for young and upcoming talents.

