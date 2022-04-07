(Image) Artist recreates Fabinho’s failed knee-slide and the midfielder hilariously replies to the artwork

Fabinho managed to take a lot of attraction away from Ibou Konate as he scored his first Liverpool and Champions League goal.

It was a big moment against Benfica to put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead in the tie and as our No.5 wheeled away in celebration, the Brazilian failed to copy his teammate.

Catching his knee in the turf and falling face first, much to the amusement of an onlooking Thiago Alcantara, our midfielder was left laughing and embarrassed with his attempted knee-slide.

Following the interest in the failed celebration, Liverpool fan, artist and Twitter user @DreadfullyDrawn recreated the moment in his unique style.

Not only is the drawing brilliant but so was the fact that it attracted a response from the 28-year-old, who wrote: ‘That’s great, man. 😂👏🏽’.



It’s fair to say the former Monaco man took the joke well and we’re sure there’s been plenty of mentions about it from the rest of his teammates.

