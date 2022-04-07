(Image) Ex-Red savagely celebrates Burnley’s Premier League victory over Everton with photoshop celebration post

Everton fell to a huge defeat against Burnley in the Premier League and one former Liverpool player enjoyed the result of the game.

Frank Lampard’s side are certainly in a relegation battle and losing to fellow struggling teams has put them in a great amount of jeopardy, with nine games remaining.

There will be plenty of our supporters who also enjoyed the loss by our Merseyside rivals but even the former players are joining in on the act now too.

Following the full-time whistle, ex-Red Jose Enrique took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him being photoshopped into a claret and blue kit.

Alongside the mocked-up image, the Spaniard wrote: ‘Fan of burnley this season as well ♥️😂’ and (at the time of writing) he has received nearly 6,000 likes on the post.

Think it’s safe to say the 36-year-old wants to see Goodison Park hosting Championship games next season.

You can view the post about the Burnley victory over Everton via Enrique’s Instagram post:

