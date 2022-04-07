(Image) Loris Karius looks unrecognisable as he shares image of his new ripped physique after a gym session

Despite remaining at Anfield for the entire season, Loris Karius hasn’t played a second of competitive football in this campaign.

The German still hasn’t played for the Reds since his 2018 Champions League final display against Real Madrid, after loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin in the past four years.

It hasn’t looked as though the 28-year-old has been wasting his time in Merseyside though, partaking in training and even receiving praise from Jurgen Klopp for his professionalism.

The latest image uploaded to the former Manchester City academy man’s Instagram account shows that he’s obviously been spending a lot of time in the gym too.

Alongside the caption ‘An afternoon well spent 💪🏻’, our No.22 looked nearly unrecognisable as he posed to show off his new ripped physique after a gym session.

You can’t knock that the ‘keeper has been focused on keeping himself fit and let’s hope his next move sees a new lease of life in his career.

You can view the image of Karius via his Instagram account:

