Liverpool could hijack Serie A giants’ move for £25-33m star in the summer; Reds could secure for cut-price fee – report

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Ismaila Sarr’s signature alongside AC Milan, with the winger available for roughly £25-33m.

This comes courtesy of Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), with the publication suggesting that the Senegalese international could be available for a cut-price fee in the summer – should Watford suffer relegation.

The Hornets find themselves 19th in the Premier League table, three points away from safety with only eight games left to change their fortunes.

Considering that the likes of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s contracts are all set to expire in 2023, there’s a clear need to further bolster the forward line beyond our winter addition of Luis Diaz.

With the club having been previously linked with the 24-year-old, it would be far from unsurprising to see our interest piqued once more – particularly if the recruitment team can take advantage of a reduced asking price.

Featuring mainly on the right-flank, Sarr would also represent potentially superb cover for our Egyptian international – one area yet to be covered in our recent transfer business.

