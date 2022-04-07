Liverpool linked with Torino centre-back as Joe Gomez’s departure appears to edge closer to confirmation

Given the fact that Liverpool currently have four first-choice centre-backs at the club, the arrival of another would hint at someone leaving the club.

As reported by GOAL (via Liverpool’s club website): ‘Liverpool are among the clubs tracking the progress of Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, GOAL can reveal.

‘However, a move to Anfield still appears unlikely at this stage, with Inter in pole position to land the 25-year-old this summer.

‘Bremer, who is also attracting interest from Juventus, has enjoyed a standout campaign in Serie A, and is expected to leave Turin at the end of the season’.

If Gleison Bremer is to join the club, then it would suggest that rumours of Joe Gomez’s departure could be true and he may leave the club this summer.

The 25-year-old has been at the club since 2018 after signing a five-year deal when he joined from Atletico Mineiro but the Brazilian still hasn’t managed to be selected for his national team.

He has experience of playing at Anfield as he took part in a 2017, 3-1 pre-season friendly defeat.

Let’s see if this does mean he could be a new man at the heart of our defence and who it would be in the place of.

