Liverpool star linked with summer exit has reportedly made up his mind on Anfield future in latest report

Joe Gomez reportedly remains committed to the cause at Liverpool, despite speculation linking the former Charlton Athletic prospect with an exit from the side in the summer.

This comes courtesy of Goal, with the publication noting that the 24-year-old remains very much part of Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans at the club.

The England international has, nonetheless, enjoyed little in the way of minutes this term, with the superb form of Joel Matip and third-choice Ibrahima Konate creating little in the way of opportunities.

It’s a perfect scenario for our German head coach, with competition evidently getting the best out of our first-choice options in the backline.

Though Virgil van Dijk is expected to remain a staple in the heart of our defence for many years to come, the reality is that the likes of Gomez and our French summer signing are very much viewed as the future of the club – as was echoed by the Dutchman himself.

Whether that’s enough to keep our No.12 happy for the foreseeable future remains to be seen, though, as the prior season proved, the landscape of the squad can change very quickly.

At that point, it’s all about who seizes upon an opportunity to hold down a place.

