Liverpool Women’s manager reveals that Jurgen Klopp sent a message of congratulations after their title victory

With his own experience of clinching a league title victory for the Reds, Jurgen Klopp sent a message of congratulations to Liverpool Women’s boss after their success.

Writing for his column on Liverpool’s website, Matt Beard said: ‘It’s not a relief we’ve got the job done because I think we have deserved to win that division. We’ve finally got it done and it’s a great feeling.

‘I received some lovely messages, including one from Jürgen Klopp, after the game, which was absolutely fantastic and it meant a lot.

‘The girls now go away on an international break with smiles on their faces and when we come back we’ve still got six points left to play for.

‘Our season isn’t over and we have not finished by any stretch of the imagination’.

Although it’s a shame to not be able to see what the German said, it’s good that the connection between the two teams is so close.

It’s great news that we’ll be back in the WSL next season too and let’s hope it’s not too long before everyone can be celebrating more silverware.

