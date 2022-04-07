Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane nominated for Champions League award after their Benfica performances

There were many brilliant performances as we beat Benfica 3-1 but Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane have both been nominated for individual awards.

Both men were on the score sheet during the victory and our No.23 was nominated for player of the week, after his triumphant return to Portugal.

The Senegalese winger was nominated for scoring the goal of the week, after a move which started with an amazing pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s testament to the level of performance that we put on in the Estadio da Luz, as we stamped our authority on the quarter-final of Europe’s premier tournament.

Let’s hope that the return leg sees as similarly dominant performance and that we can be booking our place in the semi-final with relative ease.

Would it be too much to ask that it comes in the middle of two victories against Manchester City as well, please?

