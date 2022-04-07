Pundit singles out ‘very good’ Liverpool signing who could help Reds secure major silverware

Kevin Campbell has sung the praises of Liverpool’s summer signing, Ibrahima Konate, describing the Frenchman as ‘an exceptional young player’.

The Frenchman has been limited to a few appearances here and there by the brilliance of a renewed Joel Matip, though has largely excelled when brought into the starting-XI.

“I like him. I think he is an exceptional young player,” the former Everton man told Football Insider.

“Klopp has used him correctly. [Joel] Matip is the first choice with Virgil van Dijk but when Konate comes in he does well.

“He plays a lot of the Champions League games and some of the big Premier League games. He is equipping himself and is getting used to the pace of the Premier League.

“There is a lot more silverware to be won so it will be interesting to see how he fairs in the business end of the season. He has been a very good signing.”

The Merseysiders remain very much involved in the remaining competitions, with one foot (if not quite the two Jurgen Klopp may have hoped for) through to the semi-final of the Champions League after the 3-1 win over Benfica.

It says a lot about the quality of our first-choice options that Virgil van Dijk’s former title-winning partner, Joe Gomez, and our newest, colossal addition in Konate are struggling for minutes.

It’s fair to say few would have anticipated the typically injury-prone Matip to be consistently available throughout the campaign, and it clearly evidences the great work the medical team is conducting behind the scenes.

Though our Cameroonian’s form has raised concerns over the future of our No.12, for the moment it’s an ideal selection headache for Klopp to have.

