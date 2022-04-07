Sean Dyche’s brutal put-down of Everton that inspired second-half Burnley comeback

Sean Dyche helped inspire his Burnley side to victory against fellow relegation-battlers Everton by reminding his side of their opponent’s recent struggles.

The Blues’ latest defeat takes them to within a point of the Clarets (18th) in 17th place, with nine games remaining to turn around their fortunes.

“I said at half-time ‘I’m not sure these know how to win a game lads, away from home particularly’,” the Englishman was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. “I said we have to play on that.”

The home outfit turned the tables on Frank Lampard’s men, who had led 2-1 at the break, securing a 3-2 victory courtesy of goals from Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet.

It’s a rather bizarre situation for a club that has been a staple of the English top-flight since the 1950s, with successive managers struggling to overturn the slump down to the bottom of the table.

Whilst our city rivals’ current predicament is certainly a source of amusement for many a Red, the potential loss of the Merseyside derby (beyond meetings in the domestic cups) would be something of a shame should Everton tumble down to the Championship.

