Three Liverpool stars tipped for the exit door ahead of the next campaign – Goal

Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp van den Berg and Rhys Williams are all expected to head out of the exit door for the next season, according to Goal.

The publication has suggested that the former will most likely be sold, with the latter pair set to enjoy loan spells away from Liverpool next season.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all competing for places in the heart of the backline, the Englishman was certainly left with little other choice than to pursue a loan switch with Bournemouth for the second-half of the campaign.

It seems highly unlikely that Phillips will be headed for anything but a move away from Merseyside come the end of the season, with chances for first-team minutes near entirely reliant on an injury crisis of the severity of that suffered in the 2020/21 season.

It’s a massive shame, of course, given that the Englishman’s talents would have him far higher up the pecking order within most squads in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, loan moves for the remaining young talents would seem sensible, particularly given how Van den Berg’s switch to Preston North End appears to have paid dividends for his confidence and development.

