‘Trent will be number one’ – MOTD pundits have their say on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s set piece ability

Two BBC pundits were given the task of deciding the best set-piece taker in Premier League history and Trent Alexander-Arnold was very much in the discussion.

Speaking on the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Alan Shearer commented on our No.66: “I was commentating on Liverpool’s game against Barcelona in the Champions League at Anfield, and you could see him three seconds ahead of everyone else [for the quick corner which led to Divock Origi’s goal].

“If we’re still sitting here 10 years’ time, I am certain Trent will be number one. I have no doubt about it.”

Micah Richards also shared his thoughts: “He’s got 40-odd assists already. It doesn’t matter that he is young, he’s better than most.”

In the final top 10 rankings, the former Newcastle forward placed the 23-year-old in eighth position and the ex-Manchester City defender had him in second.

As the Premier League’s top scorer said though, give it until the end of his career and our right-back could well be considered as the best ever and finish above the winner David Beckham.

You can listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds.

