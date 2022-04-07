(Video) “14 points, it was fake. You were wrong” – Pep Guardiola rubbishes Man City losing a 14-point lead in the title race

Much has been made of the ground that Liverpool have made up on Manchester City but Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe it was 14 points.

Speaking with Manchester City on Twitter, the 51-year-old said: “What is sure in Liverpool and City in the last years, we raised the bar and raised the targets that the Premier League had before.

“The other teams realised they had to push more if they want to chase us. In the last five or six years, one year we were a little bit out, last year they had injuries and United was there. Both teams for 5-6 years we were there both teams, fighting.

“I’m going to tell you something: 14 points, it was fake. You were wrong. We played two more games [than Liverpool]. Fake. It was not a mistake. After analysing the games we dropped points – Crystal Palace, especially Southampton – we were brilliant, more than brilliant.

“We were not effective, we were not clinical, but we were brilliant. We won 1-4 against Southampton in the FA Cup. We were miles away worse than the game where we drew 1-1 when we could’ve won 1-4. But it’s football. Unpredictable.

“But the way we played, the way we created chances in both games, the same at Crystal Palace – we were amazing the way we played, but it’s football.

“When we were 14 points ahead of Liverpool even myself I could not believe it because I know the incredible opponent we have to face. One of the best teams in Europe.

“The reality is one point right now, this is the normal reality. It’s an honour to be there to fight to win the Premier League”.

You can understand, to an extent, the point he is trying to make but it doesn’t seem like the time or place and sounds rather desperate.

It was 14 points and we made up the ground, games in hand are not worth any points and you have to win the games – which is what Jurgen Klopp’s side have done.

It all looks a bit like the former Barcelona coach can feel the Reds breathing down his neck, let’s hope they’re the ones chasing after the meeting in the Etihad Stadium.

You can view the comments from Guardiola about their Premier League lead via @ManCity on Twitter:

