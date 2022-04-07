(Video) Ben Foster shares behind the scenes access to Anfield during recent Premier League visit with Watford

Ben Foster is becoming as equally famous for being a YouTuber, as he is a Premier League goalkeeper.

During Watford’s spell in the Championship the former England stopper was sharing videos of their games with a camera in his goal, as well as sharing the life of a footballer on and off the pitch.

Despite the Premier League no longer allowing the camera in his net, the 39-year-old has still found ways to share what being a top-class footballer is really like.

READ MORE: (Image) Adrian shares squad selfie as the Liverpool team return from Benfica Champions League victory

Before and after his game against Liverpool, the former Manchester United man recorded his access to the stadium and recorded footage after the game too.

As he spoke with the camera after the match, he described Fabinho’s penalty as: “Fabinho just stuck it right in the top Schnitzel!“.

The whole video reveals their stay in the Pullman Hotel, how they gain access to the stadium and what it looks like during the warm-up – very interesting stuff and not what you get to see often!

You can watch Foster’s behind-the-scenes access to Anfield (from 11:50) via Ben Foster – The Cycling GK on YouTube:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!