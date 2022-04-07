(Video) Ex-Liverpool star responds to transfer links to Watford’s Ismaila Sarr

Stan Collymore has suggested that Liverpool would be well-advised to pursue Ismaila Sarr in the summer if the recruitment team believe the Watford man is a suitable target.

One report from Calciomercato claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s men have joined the race alongside AC Milan for the forward’s signature, valuing the player at £25-33m.

The former Red reminded fans that the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were far from being finished articles before their respective moves to Anfield, with the 24-year-old fitting a similar mould.

The Senegalese international has been far from prolific this term, though we can largely put that to significant injury struggles that have blighted him throughout the campaign.

