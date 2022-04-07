(Video) Ex-Red uses Harry Maguire example in verdict on whether Salah should be benched for pivotal Man City clash

Stan Collymore has ruled out the prospect of Jurgen Klopp dropping Mo Salah for Liverpool’s upcoming league clash with Manchester City.

The former striker pointed to Gareth Southgate’s treatment of Harry Maguire in the England set-up as an example of how a similar scenario has been handled.

The Egyptian international’s form has suffered from a significant slump of late, with it being unclear as to whether the pressures of international football have taken a toll on the Reds’ top goalscorer.

Only a point separates the Cityzens from the title-chasers, with the clash in question having been billed by several commentators as a potential title-decider.

You can catch the clip below: