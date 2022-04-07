(Video) Luis Suarez avoids the Manchester City badge as he makes a return to England with Atletico Madrid

There aren’t many in Manchester who don’t remember Luis Suarez’s time at Anfield and most of them won’t remember him favourably.

Following the quarter-final draw in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid headed to face Manchester City and our former No.7 was part of the travelling party for the knockout tie.

As the Uruguayan entered the Etihad Stadium, he made a deliberate effort to avoid the large club crest on the floor and edged around the outside of the badge.

In a post by the official Champions League Twitter account, they made out that it was a mark of respect by the 35-year-old but several Liverpool supporters took it in a different way.

Some fans thought this was the striker not wanting anything to do with the club that he used to compete against for the Reds.

Whichever way you want to take it, it’s still an interesting watch to see how our former hero entered the stadium, on what was an ultimately disappointing first-leg result.

You can view the video of Suarez via @ChampionsLeague on Twitter:

