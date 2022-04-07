(Video) Paul Dalglish confirms the one condition that Jurgen Klopp asked for during Liverpool contract negotiations

We all know that Jurgen Klopp is a brilliant football manager but he’s also a terrific person and possibly an even better friend.

Speaking on 7NWA, Paul Dalglish was assessing the history of our manager’s stay at Anfield so far and revealed several interesting stories from his seven-year tenure.

One of the interesting points raised was the one condition that the German asked to be included in his contract, as he left his agent to cover all financial sides of the deal.

The son of Sir Kenny said: “When [Liverpool] decided it was Jurgen [they wanted as manager], he went for a walk in New York and left his agent to negotiate the deal and he made one demand.

“He asked that one figure would be negotiated for him and his two assistant coaches, as he felt Liverpool would never value them as much as he did.

“So, they negotiated one package for him and his two assistants and it made them the two highest paid assistant managers in the Premier League”.

It was a truly selfless act from the now 54-year-old and it shows that his words about his coaching staff are not empty, he really does value them that highly.

They’re lucky to have a friend and colleague as loyal and appreciative as him and we’re lucky that he’s our manager.

You can watch the information about Klopp’s request for his assistant managers (at 7:40) and the full interview via 7NWA OFFICIAL on Twitter:

