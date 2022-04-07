(Video) Stan Collymore suggests solution to get the best out of Mo Salah again

Stan Collymore has suggested that finding a solution for Mo Salah’s dip in form will rely in part on the Egyptian international discovering some self-motivation and continuing to receive support from his teammates.

Connections will, of course, be made between ongoing contract talks with the No.11 and the club, with there yet to be a breakthrough between the two parties.

Whilst there are concerns over the former Roma man’s form leaking over into the upcoming visit to the Etihad, it could be the exact kind of game required to spark the winger back to life and his pre-AFCON quality of performances.

