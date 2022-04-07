(Video) Watch Fabio Carvalho’s 2021/22 highlights, goals and assists for Fulham as Liverpool move edges closer

It looks as though Liverpool may finally have secured the signature of their man and here’s some of Fabio Carvalho’s best bits.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, it looks as though the four-month battle to sort a deal for the Fulham man has been sorted and the move to Anfield is all prepped for the summer.

There will be a certain group of supporters that won’t believe a word until the AXA Training Centre lean is pictured but for others, this is all signed and sealed.

READ MORE: ‘I really like watching City’ – Jurgen Klopp full of compliments as he analyses the task of facing Manchester City

What’s the next step after a new signing is ‘confirmed’? Yep, it’s time for a compilation of their best bits.

The Portuguese attacker has had a great season for the Cottagers and that’s a big part of why Jurgen Klopp has been attracted to him.

Thanks to YouTuber ISAMEQENI you can watch the 2021/22 highlights, goals and assists of the 19-year-old.

You can watch the video of Carvalho via ISAMEQENI on YouTube:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!