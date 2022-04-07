‘We approve’ – Specsavers hilarious response to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing against Benfica in the Champions League

It’s safe to say that Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t short of admirers for his passing and now he seems to have some new fans of his work.

Following his exceptional pass against Benfica that picked out Luis Diaz, who then found Sadio Mane and scored Liverpool’s second goal against Benfica, Specsavers were quick to compliment our No.66.

The British multinational optical retail chain replied to the video posted by BT Sport, which congratulated the vision of the Scouser in our team, and they wrote: ‘We approve of this vision.’

It’s unlikely our right-back needs much more acknowledgement of his mercurial footballing talents (except from a blinkered England manager) but this may raise a smile if he gets to see it.

You know you must be quite good at picking people out on a football pitch when the opticians are congratulating you!

Let’s hope they keep tuning in to watch Jurgen Klopp’s side because the 23-year-old will keep impressing them every week.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold pass and Specsavers’ response via @Specsavers on Twitter:

We approve of this vision. — Specsavers (@Specsavers) April 5, 2022

