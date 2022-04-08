Jack Wilshere claims one West Ham star can ‘can do everything’ Fabinho can ‘and more’

Jack Wilshere has insinuated that Declan Rice is a superior player to Liverpool’s Fabinho in a tweet.

The former Arsenal star was challenged on a prior tweet in which he’d claimed that the Hammers man was the best defensive midfielder in world football.

Doesn't have the presence Dec has. Dec can do everything he can and more. https://t.co/tHW4fLpVyY — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) April 7, 2022

The England international has attracted much in the way of interest with his superb outings this term, helping catapult a competitive David Moyes side into the top six of English football.

There’s no questioning the fact that the 23-year-old is a supremely good footballer and has been a large part of why the London-based outfit have excelled in the Premier League this season.

That being said, we’re absolutely baffled by the claim that Rice is capable of matching Fabinho on the pitch, and we’d be inclined to come to the conclusion that the Aarhus Gymnastikforening simply hasn’t had a chance to have a proper look at our Brazilian international.

So competent has our No.3 been throughout the campaign that it has often felt as if we’ve had more than one player sweeping in front of the backline.

Perhaps Rice might reach such levels further down the line but it’s generous (to say the least) to even compare the two at the current point in time.

