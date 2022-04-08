Joe Cole expecting an ‘unbelievable game’ between Liverpool and Manchester City and labels two of Jurgen Klopp’s stars as ‘sensational’

Joe Cole has labelled Sunday’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool as ‘the pinnacle of football’.

The two sides are in exceptional form this season and just one point separates the Sky Blues as the top of the table and Jurgen Klopp’s outfit in second.

Ex-Red Cole was also keen to praise Liverpool’s recent signings and labelled the pair as ‘sensational”.

“I agree, this is the pinnacle of football, these two teams are incredible, not just the teams, the squads. Klopp’s signings, bringing the lad Diaz in, Jota, they’ve both been sensational, this Sunday will be an unbelievable game,” he told the All To Play For Podcast (via HITC).

Diogo Jota has been quality for us so far this season.

He’s the Premier League’s second top goalscorer behind Mo Salah with 14 goals and is averaging a goal every other game in the Premier League in a red shirt.

In terms of Luis Diaz, he’s hit the ground running since moving to Merseyside from FC Porto in January.

He’s got endless amounts of energy and his ability to cause havoc amongst the opposition backline with his pacy dribbling and direct play means he has every right to expect a spot in the starting XI each week.

He took his goal excellently in Lisbon on Tuesday to restore our two-goal advantage over Benfica meaning we’re in a great position to progress through to the semi-finals with the return leg coming up on Wednesday.

Our clash with Pep Guardiola’s side comes first, though, and we’ll need the lads at their best to ensure we come away with something from the game.

Cole is right to describe the fixture as the ‘pinnacle of football’ because both teams are unbelievably good.

Let’s hope we can come out on top to ensure we remain in contention for another Premier League trophy and another piece of silverware to add to our Carabao Cup victory earlier this season.

