Jurgen Klopp identifies ‘the best coach in the world’ ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming visit to the Etihad

Jurgen Klopp handed his counterpart on Sunday, Pep Guardiola, the title of ‘best coach in the world’ when previewing Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Manchester City at the end of the week.

James Pearce relayed the manager’s comments from his pre-match press conference in a tweet ahead of what could be a potentially pivotal game in the context of the title race.

Klopp: "Pep is the best coach in the world. If anyone doubts him…. I have no idea how that could happen." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 8, 2022

Following some superb consistency from the Merseysiders, the club have carved away the once supposedly insurmountable deficit that separated them from the league leaders down to a point.

No one will be allowed to lose their heads even should we manage to secure all three points in Manchester on Sunday, with Klopp keen to emphasise that the league leaders will continue to challenge for every single point remaining in the league season.

Though we’ve received some favours from the incumbent champions previously, we’d certainly ill-advised to expect any further opportunities down the line as we head into the final few games of the term.

Regardless of how our German boss perceives his own talents in comparison to Guardiola, however, we’ll find it difficult not to disagree with the 54-year-old’s comments no matter which way the result swings.

