‘Last time I looked…’ – Klopp shares injury update ahead of Liverpool’s pivotal league clash with Man City

Jurgen Klopp has given the all-clear when it comes to injuries ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming league clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from The Athletic’s James Pearce, with the Reds having previously been handed a major boost in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to the first-XI in the 3-1 win over Benfica.

Klopp on team news: "The last time I looked on my smart phone, everyone was fine." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 8, 2022

Likewise, Naby Keita impressed after making the first-team in Lisbon, delivering exactly the kind of display that will give the manager a serious selection headache in the coming days.

The only major conundrum that exists is that of Mo Salah, with John Aldridge going as far as suggesting that our No.11 could be dropped for the tie in question.

Realistically, of course, the chances of Klopp not starting arguably our player of the season (on the balance of performances across the entire campaign), seems rather slim.

Whilst concerns over his form leaking into a potentially titanic title clash will continue until the first whistle, it’s worth bearing in mind that the occasion could be exactly what our Egyptian King needs to reestablish himself as the globe’s leading talent in the minds of neutrals and commentators.

