Liverpool dodge bullet over major Carvalho ‘worry’ after Fulham starlet’s Anfield transfer confirmed

Kevin Campbell was one of several commentators to point out that Liverpool’s hopes of acquiring Fabio Carvalho was at serious risk of interference after a failed attempt in the winter window.

The Merseysiders had come within inches of securing a second signing before the January deadline, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men open for a hijacking from interested European outfits keen to exploit UEFA’s compensation rules.

“I think that’s the worry for Liverpool now, a lot of clubs will be interested in the summer. They wanted to do the business before anyone else could get mitts on him,” the 52-year-old told Football Insider at the time.

Following an update from Fabrizio Romano, however, it would appear that the Reds’ persistence has paid off, with the club agreeing a £5m deal (add-ons attached).

READ MORE: Liverpool could repeat Minamino trick after Salah left impressed by 22-year-old Benfica man – report

With both Luis Diaz and now the 19-year-old sealed, it’s been a highly impressive batch of business thus far from the recruitment team as we look to freshen up the squad.

Safeguarding the future will be the name of the game with several members of our forward line possessing contracts expiring in 2023 and the likes of James Milner and Co. being in their 30s.

An option up top – ideally an alternative to Mo Salah – should be considered a priority, regardless of whether or not the Egyptian international puts pen to paper on fresh terms.

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!