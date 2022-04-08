Liverpool told to move for ‘very technical’ 14-goal Bundesliga ace Pulis labelled not good enough for West Brom

Alan Hutton has suggested that Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry would be an ideal replacement for Mo Salah, should the Egyptian depart Liverpool this summer.

The German’s contract is likewise set to expire in the summer of 2023, which could present an opportunity that the Reds’ recruitment team may wish to exploit.

“It’s amazing to think Tony Pulis said he wasn’t good enough for West Brom. That’s funny to think about,” the 37-year-old told Football Insider (via Caught Offside).

“He’s obviously a very talented football player. He’s done really well at Bayern Munich and with one year left, maybe he’s thinking it’s time for a change.

“Of course he would fit into that Liverpool squad no problem. He’s obviously very technical, he understands, he’s had a good upbringing the last few years at Bayern Munich.

“I just like what Liverpool are doing at the moment, who they are looking at recruitment-wise. Younger, hungry players but also they’ve proved it on big stages as well.

“They’re really moving forward. You need a plan A and a plan B. If A doesn’t work, you need to be ready to bring somebody in. If Salah does happen to leave, they’ll need a replacement through the door.

“They’re doing their work behind the scenes at the moment, sounding people out. Who could come in and slot into this formation? He’s definitely one of them.”

A potential breakthrough in contract negotiations between the Egyptian and the Reds may yet be on the horizon following recent updates, with Egypt’s sports minister noting that the No.11 remained committed to extending his stay in Merseyside.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp identifies ‘the best coach in the world’ ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming visit to the Etihad

Regardless of whether the 29-year-old does look to put pen to paper on a new contract, a fresh signing to bolster the right-flank of our prestigious forward line must be considered a priority.

Though we’ve hardly lacked for attacking output this term, the reality of the situation is that we’re likely to lose one, if not two, of the likes of Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane come 2023.

One would expect that safeguarding the future of the squad will be at the top of Julian Ward’s to-do list in a potentially huge summer for the recruitment team.

Gnabry (who has registered 14 goals in all competitions) could be an ideal option in that regard, though it would require us to look beyond the fact of the forward turning 27 in July, which could very well rule him out as a potential target.

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!