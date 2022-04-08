Merson predicts the result of Liverpool’s huge top of the table clash with Manchester City at the Etihad

Paul Merson believes the spoils will be shared when Liverpool travel to the Etihad on Sunday to face Manchester City.

The 54-year-old has also claimed that if the game does end in a draw, he’d be ‘shocked’ if Pep Guardiola’s side don’t win the title.

“I think this game will end 2-2, meaning the two sides will carry on just as they were for the rest of the Premier League season,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via HITC).

“If it ends all square, it’s a massive advantage for Manchester City, as their fate will rest in their own hands. If the Cityzens draw the game and still end up losing the title, I’d be shocked.”

READ MORE: (Image) Adrian shares squad selfie as the Liverpool team return from Benfica Champions League victory

We’re currently one point behind the Sky Blues heading into the huge clash.

A draw wouldn’t do much for us – it would mean that City remain clear title favourites with just seven league games remaining.

We would have to therefore hope for them to drop points and for us to then capitalise which isn’t exactly ideal.

We’ve not had the greatest record away from home against the Manchester club in recent time and we’re without a win in our last five league visits to the Etihad.

We did defeat them away from home in the Champions League back in 2018, though.

As long as we avoid defeat then we can remain upbeat heading into the home run of our league campaign.

We do face the Cityzens at Wembley the following weekend in the FA Cup semi-final so the next few weeks are absolutely massive in our hunt for more silverware.

Following our Carabao Cup success against Chelsea in February, we remain in contention for Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup success – but so do Guardiola’s side.

We have aspirations of completing a historic quadruple whilst they will fancy their chances of a treble.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks, all we know is that it’s going to be extremely exciting.

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!