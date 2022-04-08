Pundit tips two key Liverpool stars who have ‘been a revelation’ to be dropped against City

Kevin Campbell has tipped Jurgen Klopp to select a forward line comprised of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane against Manchester City at the weekend.

It would mean that in-form men Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota would miss out on a start in perhaps the club’s biggest game of the campaign yet.

“He can go with the tried and tested, who are proven or he could play Jota and Diaz who have been the star guys lately. They have both been a revelation,” the former Everton star told Football Insider.

“Whoever misses out is going to be miffed but it is a squad game at the end of the day. Whoever Klopp chooses, the other two will come on. You need firepower against City, that’s for sure.

“I think he’ll go for the tried and tested though as they know what it takes to win this game.

“All of the chips are on the table now. Whoever wins that game you’d say will win the title. It would be a massive blow to whoever loses.”

The Merseysiders find themselves only a point behind the league leaders following a terrific run of results in the English top-flight in recent months, and could overtake Pep Guardiola’s men with a positive result on Sunday.

READ MORE: Jack Wilshere claims one West Ham star can ‘can do everything’ Fabinho can ‘and more’

It would seem somewhat cruel to not reward either player for their performances of late with a start in such a titanic clash, yet few could fault Klopp for opting in favour of experience in a tie that could potentially decide the title race.

The German insisted that neither side would get carried away regardless of which way the result swings.

Either way, even if the pair in question are kept on the bench when the first whistle goes, there’s no telling what contributions they could offer in a potential cameo appearance at the Etihad Stadium.

EOTK Insider: Over 6,700 Liverpool fans vote on whether Klopp should start Mohamed Salah against Manchester City