Reported Liverpool target courting serious European interest shares update on change of agent

Fabrizio Romano shared Darwin Nunez’s tweet update on his current agency arrangement, with the 22-year-old set to ‘sign with a new representative’.

The Italian journalist pointed to interest gathering in the striker from ‘top clubs’, with Liverpool said to be amongst the potential suitors tracking the Benfica star.

Darwin Núñez official statement: he’s gonna leave his current agent and he’s reportedly going to sign with a new representative close to Jorge Mendes. 🔴🇺🇾 #transfers Many top clubs want him – Benfica turned down €45m bid from West Ham on DeadlineDay in Jan. https://t.co/emNa2duki0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2022

Whether the Reds will be inclined to be an active part of the chasing pack, however, will depend in large part on what kind of asking price is set, with one report from Portuguese outlet, Record, claiming that the player comes with a £124m release clause attached.

READ MORE: Liverpool dodge bullet over major Carvalho ‘worry’ after Fulham starlet’s Anfield transfer confirmed

The reality of the situation is that we’re highly unlikely to go anywhere near a potential target with an asking price well in excess of £40-50m – certainly not without a major outgoing on our end to facilitate a deal.

The Primeira Liga star, however, does appear to be justifying the hype around him, most recently scoring Benfica’s sole goal against Liverpool in the first leg our Champions League quarter-final encounter in Lisbon.

With us already possessing reasonable cover centrally in the forward line, of course, we’d expect there to be greater emphasis on securing a potential alternative to our No.11 in the upcoming summer window.

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!