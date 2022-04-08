Reported Liverpool target Darwin Nunez ‘will be heading to the Premier League’ this summer in update from Jacque Talbot

Liverpool-linked attacker, Darwin Nunez, is reportedly set for a move to Premier League according to a tweet update issued by Jacque Talbot.

The journalist noted that there is plenty of interest from the UK over the 22-year-old Benfica star following his change of agent.

Exc: Darwin Núñez will be heading to the Premier League in the summer. Jorge

Mendes signed an agreement with agent Eugenio Lopez and both of them will represent the striker in the UK. Plenty of clubs interested. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) April 7, 2022

The Uruguayan international has been in scintillating form for the Eagles this term with 31 goal contributions across 35 games (in all competitions).

Having played generally centrally in Benfica’s forward line (occasionally on the left-flank when required), one might imagine that the young star won’t be a priority for our recruitment team, set to be led by Julian Ward come the summer.

That being said, some initial versatility could be enough to entice some early interest, particularly if we feel that the No.9 is capable of doing a job for us on the right side of the front-three where cover is currently lacking.

There would, however, need to be some serious compromise when it comes to a potential asking price, with us being unlikely to fund a move in excess of the £50m mark.

