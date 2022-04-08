Sepp van den Berg on the ‘successful’ season he’s had at Preston North End on loan from Liverpool

Sepp van den Berg has been discussing his time at Preston North End so far this season as he continues to impress at the Lancashire club on loan from Liverpool.

The Dutchman has featured in all but one of the Deepdale outfit’s Championship games this term and despite the side being 10 points outside the play-off places with just six games remaining, he’s labelled this campaign as a ‘successful’ one for himself.

The central defender isn’t content with what he’s achieved so far, though, and is looking to end the campaign strongly.

“I think playing wise, it’s been a very successful season,” the Dutchman told PNE’s official website.

“I’ve played almost everything, even the cup games, and that’s why you come out on loan as well to play as many games as you can.

“Minutes wise it’s been excellent. I’m still feeling well and I still want to play six more 90 minutes so let’s see if I can do that.

The 20-year-old has also featured for the Netherlands U21 national side in recent weeks and a recent victory over Switzerland, which followed a goalless draw against Bulgaria, means his side are in a great position to qualify for next season’s European Championships.

“I played both games so that was very nice,” he added.

“We’re top of the group now and I think in June we have three more games so if we win all those we’re top of the group and quality for the Euros next summer.

“There’s a lot to play for in the summer break but it was a very good trip, I enjoyed it so I’m looking forward to June.”

It’s great to see the youngster enjoying his time on loan and gaining vital experience to ensure that when he does return to Anfield, he’s a better player.

There are many excellent players at Liverpool that can help teach and guide our No. 72 to ensure he is a star in the future.

Compatriot Virgil van Dijk alongside both Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are excellent central defensive role models for van den Berg to learn from, but the amount of quality we have in the position also means that it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to nail down a spot in our starting XI in the coming years.

For now, though, it’s great to see the club utilising the loan system to our advantage and we wish Sepp all the best for the rest of the season.

